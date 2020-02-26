Stage Gone Bad wins for Iwer and Kees

ROAD RUNNERS: Kees Dieffenthaller and Neil "Iwer" Goerge savour the reaction to their hit song Stage Gone Bad at the Socadrome, Jean Pierre Complex in Port of Spain on Tuesday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB -

Neil “Iwer” George and Kees Dieffenthaller are this year’s Road March kings.

Iwer and Kees' collaboration, Stage Gone Bad, won the Road March, having been played 386 times at Carnival judging points.

TUCO announced the results on Wednesday in a media release.

Conch Shell featuring Machel Montano, Vincentian Skinny Fabulous and Iwer, placed second, having been played 95 times. Nadia Batson’s Fatt got third place and was played nine times.

Look out for more as Newsday follows up on this.