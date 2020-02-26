Slow start to Maracas Bay cooldown

A lifeguard walks along Maracas Bay on Ash Wednesday - JEFF K MAYERS

Revellers, families and people looking for a break from the hustle and bustle of the work week took their time in going to Maracas Bay as beachgoers slowly trickled into the bay on Ash Wednesday.

Newsday visited and spoke to bathers and vendors, who said while the crowds were significantly smaller than they had seen in recent years, they were happy for the relaxed, slow-paced atmosphere.

Trinidadian expatriate Alana Bennett said she expected more bathers to visit the beach closer towards the afternoon but was pleased with the quality of the washroom and dining facilities along the bay.

She was also happy with the heavy police presence, as officers and traffic wardens took up positions at intervals along the North Coast Road.

"So far the beach is nice. The vibe from everyone and everything is really nice and it's not too crowded, either. I feel as if the turnout is a little lighter compared to previous years. But I think people are just waiting for the sun to come down so they can come out."

Another beachgoer, Lisa Solomon, said she visits the beach every year and this year was one of the smallest crowds she has seen in recent times.

"I'm not complaining about the small crowds, I enjoy it a lot. But I think the presence of the police and the traffic wardens may have deterred a lot of people from coming down as they may be drinking and driving."

Workers at Uncle Sam's Bake and Shark stall said they also noted the slow pace of sales but felt more people would visit the beach closer to the weekend.

"It's about the same sales you would see for a regular weekday. Nothing too exciting as yet. But there will be a lot more people coming out closer to 2 pm or 3 pm today. A lot of people will also come out around the weekend, when more people get time off from work."

Police and traffic wardens kept a close watch over drivers and sunbathers, and lifeguards maintained a visible presence.

Speaking with Newsday, veteran lifeguard and water safety expert Wayne Drysdele said lifeguards were out in full force and had already saved several people, including some children, from drowning since Carnival Monday.

"It's quite normal for the crowd to start slowly, but by around 2 pm we anticipate a lot more people coming out. We want people to know that the waters are not at its safest. We've had a couple rescues over the Carnival period. So please watch out for the children, as the currents are so strong."

Minutes after speaking with reporters, an elderly man was rescued by lifeguard trainee Amica McLean and her supervisor Rick Guerra when he got into difficulties while swimming near the shore.

The man was examined by a doctor and was declared well enough to stay at the beach.