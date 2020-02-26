PoS prison inmates attack officers

PRISONS FREDERICK STREET, PORT-OF-SPAIN. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE - Ayanna Kinsale

Two prison officers were injured in a fracas with prisoners at the Remand Facility at the Port of Spain prison on Wednesday morning.

A media release from the prison service on Wednesday said the incident began at around 7.20 am when the inmates were being given breakfast.

The officers tried to bring the situation under control but prisoners turned on the officers, hitting them.

The release said one officer had a CAT scan after being hit on the head.

Acting Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan condemned the attack and said an investigation into the cause of the fight has been launched.