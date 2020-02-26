"Photos of the Day: February 26"

N Touch
BEACH LIME: Afraz Ali plays on the sand with his children on Ash Wednesday at Maracas Bay. - JEFF K MAYERS
Newsday continues with its Photos of the Day feature where we publish five photos, daily, that reflect the 24-hour news cycle and different elements of life in Trinidad and Tobago through the eyes of our photographers.

It's our attempt to provide readers with content that sometimes does not find its way to our pages or website, but still has substantial journalistic value. We will also show the work of up-and-coming or amateur photographers to provide a space for exposure.

If you'd like to be featured, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer. Look out for this feature every day on our website.

STRONGMAN: Power lifter Rondell Hunte easily lifts a woman during Ash Wednesday cooldown at Maracas Bay. - JEFF K MAYERS

MASKED: Stephen Sampson and his eight-year-old son Safir wear face masks as they went about their business in Port of Spain on Wednesday. - Vidya Thurabs

HEAR OUR PRAYERS: St Gabriel's Girl RC school students during Ash Wednesday mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in San Fernando. - CHEQUANA WHEELER

SOUVENIR: A woman carries her Carnival headgear as a souvenir as she arrived at Piarco International Airport to catch a flight back to her homeland. - Ayanna Kinsale

