Nicki Minaj defends husband after social media backlash

Trini-born US rapper Nicki Minaj looks on in awe as she experiences her first Trinidad Carnival at the Socadrome. - ROGER JACOB

AFTER a video of Neil "Iwer" George being shoved by Kenneth Petty – husband of TT-born US-based rapper Nicki Minaj – went viral, TT citizens showed no mercy.

The video shows George greeting Minaj on a Tribe music truck on Carnival Tuesday, but when he tried to raise her hand to jump up with him, Petty lived up to his surname and shoved George's hand away with his elbow.

Several social media users began to express their outrage and showed their support for the 2020 Power Soca Monarch champion.

It also became the topic of memes and jokes throughout the night.

But on Ash Wednesday, Minaj responded on her Instagram page, posting a video of her and Petty with the caption, "And I love you. Anyone with an issue can kindly suck a d--- with two b---s on the side."

Many users said they hoped she does not visit again, while others suggested bringing someone who doesn't understand or appreciate TT culture to experience Carnival does not make sense.

In 1994, Petty was arrested in the US for sexual assault and was charged in 1995 with the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl. He is a registered level two sex offender on the New York State Sex Offender Registry.

Here are some of the memes that went viral: