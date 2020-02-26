Nicki Minaj apologises to TT

Trini-born US rapper Nicki Minaj looks on in awe as she experiences her first Trinidad Carnival at the Socadrome. - ROGER JACOB

Trini-born rapper Nicki Minaj today apologised to Trinidad and Tobago on behalf of her husband for an incident that happened on Carnival Tuesday.

While on a music truck, standing next to the 2020 International Soca Monarch Iwer George, Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty nudged George during a performance.

Trini social media did not respond well to the incident and called out the rapper for not teaching her husband the culture.

Commenting under an Instagram post on Wednesday, Minaj apologised. She said her husband didn't know anything about TT's culture.

"Oh gawd. Alyuh like s**t eh? I go cus all yuh real fkn stink yuh know? He don't understand anything about our culture. I apologize on his behalf. He's always in security mode. All love. Love my country to death. Love my ppl to death. Period."

In another comment, Minaj said, "I should've told him it's a very comfortable family atmosphere. He's never been to a carnival in his life. Not even in Brooklyn babe."

She later posted on her Instagram asking, "who radio station can I call tomorrow in Trinidad?"