Mokos save the mas on Carnival Monday

- Ayanna Kinsale

MOKO jumbie Marsha Tepte braced against the winds at Queens Park Savannah to enliven Monday’s parade of bands with her portrayal Flores Para Mi Tia Judy (Flowers For My Aunt Judy.)

Her eye-catching skeletal face, reminiscent of Mexico’s Day of the Dead, with floral ruffles and plumed headdress, paid tribute to her late aunt who lost her life in a domestic violence incident. Tepte survived winds so stiff that they blew drizzle near horizontally into the media gallery under the grandstand at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Later, moko jumbies of the band Moko Somokow, made a splash.

Even under the evening sun, Salti Sylvan was dark and mysterious as Christopher D’Eath, Winder of the Spider Clock. He drew spectators to him like a moth to a flame. He spread his arms to become a huge web, silver strands on black fabric, catching the souls of men.

Seemingly brighter in orange was Montezuma, Deposed Emperor of the Aztec. Russell Grant spread his arms to become a giant condor, epic and awe-inspiring, and a touch frightening.

Carnival King Curtis Eustace also portrayed a similar historical theme with images of Aztec warriors fighting Spanish Conquistadors.

Generally, the bands’ ordinary masqueraders focussed more on enjoying their jump up rather staying in their sections and wearing their full outfits as is the norm for Carnival Monday. Attendance in the grandstand was not more than 200 people, with about 50 in the north stand area. Away from the main parade route on Charlotte Street, the capital seemed sparse of people.

Based on a 90 minute period, Road March honours seemed to be heading to Soca Monarch Iwer George “Stage Gone Bad”, which played seven times, edging Machel Montano’s Conch Shell on four times.