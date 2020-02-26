Body washes ashore in Erin

The body of a 47-year-old man washed ashore at the Los Iros beach in Erin early on Ash Wednesday, about 12 hours after he disappeared under the water while bathing.

Police said at about 6.30 pm on Tuesday, Raphael Alexander went for a swim and got into difficulties. A report said strong currents pulled him under the water and he disappeared.

Beachgoers went looking for him but abandoned the search owing to the currents.

At about 6.30 am on Wednesday, the body resurfaced.

Alexander was unemployed and lived at no 9 Road in Palo Seco.

Sgt Gosine of the Erin Police Station is investigating.