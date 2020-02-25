US citizen held with pistol

An American citizen and a soldier were among three people arrested for a pistol outside a Carnival fete on Sunday morning. Police said they stopped a grey Hyundai Elantra car at around 9.30 am outside the O2 Park in Chaguaramas.

Police questioned the men who identified themselves as a US citizen and a soldier, respectively. When officers attempted to search the car they were opposed by the driver as two other unidentified men got out of the car and ran away.

On checking the car, police found a Taurus 9mm pistol and a quantity of ammunition on the floor. The soldier, the American and a 20-year-old Port of Spain woman were all arrested. Police are still searching for the other two men who managed to escape.

In an unrelated story, members of the Coast Guard were forced to fire warning shots to disperse fete patrons who sought to challenge them after the Festival of Colour fete near the O2 Park, Chaguaramas on Sunday.

According to a media release from the Coast Guard on Monday, the incident began when patrons parked their cars at the defence force heliport. During the stand-off the sailors fired shots in the air to disperse the crowd that had gathered. No one was wounded during the incident. The release stated that an enquiry began and “the appropriate action” will be taken.