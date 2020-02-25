Two cops held for human trafficking

Matthew Ross -

Two police officers are among three people charged with trafficking of a child for the purpose of exploitation.

Acting Insp Rajesh Gokool, 47, and acting Sgt Richard Lalbeharry, 43, both of whom were assigned to the Central Division, were also charged with receiving a benefit knowing it resulted from the offence of trafficking of a child, supporting a gang in the commission of gang-related activity and misbehavior in public office.

Gookool was also charged with sexual penetration of a child.

Also charged was Matthew Ross, 39, a bar manager of Freeport. He was charged with supporting a gang in the commission of gang-related activity.

The three men are expected to appear before a Chaguanas magistrate on Wednesday. They were charged on Monday.

They were among four suspects arrested by officers of a special task force put together by the Commissioner of Police, in conjunction with the Counter-Trafficking Unit, during an anti-crime exercise conducted in the Central Division on Friday.

The special task force was assisted by officers of the Special Operations Response Team and the Inter-Agency Task Force.

Police said investigations into the suspected trafficking in persons, mainly minors, from Venezuela, are ongoing.