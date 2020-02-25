South Quay sees more spectators, bands

Escape's 2020 presentation Beyond the Stars at South Quay, Port of Spain on Tuesday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Mas in downtown Port of Spain appears to be experiencing a resurgence as scores of spectators gathered to enjoy the parade of bands there on Tuesday.

Newsday was told by a representative from the National Carnival Commission that the parade started at 7.50 am and by noon, six large, six medium, eight small, and four mini mas bands were judged.

Spectators were especially excited to see Massy Trinidad All Stars – the largest band for the morning – cross the stage. In the band was the Prime Minister having an enjoyable time sprinkling powder on masqueraders and media workers while jumping up with Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds. Dr Rowley was also on the streets for Monday mas with the band Euphoria.

Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore chipped to the band’s Panorama selection, More Sokah by Nailah Blackman, which earned them a second-place tie with BP Renegades at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Saturday.

At the South Quay judging point, Stage Gone Bad by Kes and Iwer dominated with Conch Shell by Iwer, Skinny Fabulous and Machel Montano being the second most played.

Adrenaline City, another large band, came with lots of energy in each section as they passed the judging point. Showtime mas was a crowd’s favourite with its presentation of The Oracle of Life.

Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez declared Carnival 2020 was a safe one in the capital.

However, his only concern was the large heaps of plastics left in the road and near the drains.

While he is satisfied with the efforts of the police to enforce the ban on glass bottles, he said, “I was disturbed about the trash on the street on Monday. There was a lot of plastic.”

The ban on glass bottles for Carnival took effect at 4 am Monday.

He said, “Sometimes we feel we could pick it up a lot faster, sometimes we want to be able to see the road clean at all times. How can we get to that stage? Hopefully, we can get there very soon.