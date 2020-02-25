Rifle, pistols seized

A quantity of guns, ammunition, drugs and camouflage clothing found near the home of a suspected gang member in Maraval on Saturday afternoon. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - Shane Superville

An afternoon exercise in Maraval led to the seizure of guns, ammunition, drugs and camouflage clothing on Saturday. Police said members of the Western Division Task Force led by Snr Supt Aguilla searched several houses along Faustin Trace, Maraval, between 2 pm and 7 pm.

During this exercise police went to the house of a man believed to be a high-ranking member of the Rasta City gang where they searched some bushes near the house and found an AR-15 assault rifle, a Glock pistol, a Jennings pistol, 146 rounds of ammunition, two magazines and three pieces of camouflage clothing. Police also found 13 packs of marijuana and pack of cocaine. Maraval Police are continuing enquiries.