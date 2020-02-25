PwC announces new firm in Guyana

Angelique Bart, Managing Partner, PwC Guyana, and Tax & Legal Services Leader, PwC Trinidad and Tobago

PwC continues to grow its presence in the Caribbean with the opening of a new firm in Guyana.

According to Angelique Bart, Managing Partner, PwC Guyana, and Tax and Legal Services Leader, PwC TT: “We have a strong history of supporting clients in Guyana and, as a Guyanese myself, I am immensely proud of the country's expected economic growth and the opportunity to merge my native home with my professional home at PwC. PwC's deep understanding of the market and extensive experience working in the country for nearly 15 years means that we are well-poised to support indigenous and international clients and to contribute to the realisation of the significant growth potential of the country.”

The new firm means that PwC will now operate in nine territories in the region including The Bahamas, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, East Caribbean, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago and the Turks & Caicos Islands.

PwC Guyana will create new jobs and build local capacity in Guyana, with the support of professionals from throughout the Caribbean and wider global network, to provide comprehensive professional services to local and international clients.

Expressing enthusiasm about this expansion was Brian A. Hackett, Territory Leader, PwC TT and co-Territory Leader, PwC Guyana, “Having worked with clients in Guyana over many years it is clear that there is a growing demand for the breadth of services that PwC provides. This is especially so as you consider the backdrop of the changing macro economic and regulatory landscape in the region and globally, as well as the rapid rise of new technologies and risks, which impact both public and private sector organisations.”

These services will include tax compliance and corporate secretarial services, advisory services such as consulting, deals, forensics and digital, risk assurance services including internal audit and cyber security, as well as other non-audit accounting services.

Frazer Lindsay, CEO, PricewaterhouseCoopers Caribbean Region Ltd. and co-Territory Leader at PwC Guyana said, “We see a bright future in Guyana and are excited to build on our long legacy of providing quality services and exceptional value to our clients across the region. Having a physical presence here will strengthen our ability to support our local and international clients as they deliver on their growth and development plans.”

PwC Guyana’s office is located at the New Trafalgar Building, 165 Waterloo Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown.