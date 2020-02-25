Police use drones for Carnival

REAL-time information provided to the police service's operational command centres has resulted in the successful suppression of crime in Carnival epicentres this year.

In a media release, the police said with the deployment of GPS and drone technology, officers were strategically placed, actively monitored and quickly coordinated to respond to all emergencies.

"The drones have been monitoring band routes to ensure each area remains secure during Carnival 2020. Patrols have been strategically placed based on the real time videos being fed to command centre.

"With the high vigilance of road exercises, joint patrols, GPS and drone technology Carnival Monday experienced low serious crimes. Carnival Monday was safe and secure; the officers continue to be vigilant in their responsibility until the end of the annual festivities," the release said.