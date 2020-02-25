PEP: Send Carnival bands down highway

People’s Empowerment Party (PEP) political leader Phillip Edward Alexander. FILE PHOTO

PEP political leader Phillip Edward Alexander on Sunday said Carnival celebrations in TT do not consider the many people who want nothing to do with the festival. In a statement, Alexander asked why Carnival could not be staged so that the people who enjoyed it and those who do not, have a win-win situation.

Alexander said people who live along Carnival mas routes are literally forced out of their homes and unfairly distressed by the mess and the noise during Carnival Monday and Tuesday. He said, "Carnival in TT is no longer a spectator activity, why is it still held in residential communities?"

Alexander said since Carnival bands are basically "all inclusive parties on wheels needing nothing from no one, why not just send all the bands down the highway in a line."

He suggested such an arrangement would make it easy for the police to respond to any emergencies that arise and for clean-up crews to clear garbage after the last reveller has had his or her un.

Alexander said a stage could be set up outside of Port of Spain and "take the mayhem away from disturbing the rest of the country, that again wants nothing to do with all of it." He explained these kinds of arrangements would save wasted money for unnecessary infrastructure as well as reduce the aggravation and inconvenience to residents.

Alexander also said this would reduce the traffic jams in the weeks leading up to Carnival, business owners would not waste money to board up their businesses and home owners would not have to clean up mess on their properties caused by revellers.

He added this would be beneficial for those people who do not like Carnival while giving those who do "the space to do their thing."