Patrice celebrates women on Terrific Thursday

Patrice Roberts perform at Strength of a Woman, Under the Trees at Normandie, St Ann’s, Port of Spain on Thursday. - Ayanna Kinsale

Patrice Roberts performed to a packed audience at Under the Trees at Hotel Normandie Strength of a Woman show on Terrific Thursday.

Hosted by comedian and radio personality Rachel Price, the show was opened by up-and-coming performers such as Christo who sang his 2019 hit song Red Gyal. He was followed by Hey Choppi who sang Captain.

A video of Roberts reciting her reworked version of Maya Angelou’s Still I Rise introduced the soca singer. As the video closed, a choir began to sing Robert’s 2020 soca song Happy Carnival.

The show discussed various parts of womanhood, from sexuality to endurance during difficult times.

Discussing her purpose in life, Roberts said sometimes she feels like giving up. Sometimes she feels like walking away, but her mom always taught her to be mindful and keep striving.

“My purpose is to make you happy. But for me, getting frustrated, my mother always told me, never give up.”

Roberts popped in and out of different performances on the night as different artistes sang.

But the crowd went crazy when surprise act, Kees Dieffenthaller came on stage. He sang his beloved songs Savannah Grass, Stage Gone Bad and Boss Lady.

Kes and Roberts did a duet with their 2018 song Like It Like That.

The show was a saucy celebration of female sexuality, independence and empowerment.

“What is a real woman?” Roberts asked.

“A real woman is a person who still got to do her thing and smile.