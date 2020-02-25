House debates crime on Feb 28

The Red House PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE House of Representatives will debate a private motion on crime at its first sitting after Carnival at the Red House on Friday from 1.30 pm. The Opposition Leader disclosed this to reporters at her annual Kiddies Carnival event in Penal last week.

The sitting held on the last Friday in any month is usually reserved for private business, unless there has been a prior agreement between Government and the Opposition to debate government business.

The motion, which stands in the name of Naparima MP Rodney Charles, calls on the House to condemn Government's failure to deal with rampant crime in TT.

Last week, Kamla Persad-Bissessar said repeated efforts by the Opposition to debate crime as a definite matter of urgent public importance in the House were rejected by Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George.

She reiterated the Opposition's position that it will not support the Interception of Communication (Amendment) Bill 2020 which updates the 2010 law. Among other things, the bill allows wiretapping at places deemed prisons, including police station cells, detention centres and rehabilitation centres (as defined under the Children’s Community Residences, Foster Care and Nurseries Act.)

She claimed that reports from the Strategic Services Agency showed there have been 280,000 wiretaps but only eight or nine warrants obtained per year. Saying the bill will make illegal wiretapping legal, Persad-Bissessar said, "So you have 280,000 macco going on but not going the further step to getting the warrants."

She claimed Government destroyed the National Operations Centre and failed to ensure deputy CoPs were appointed to support Griffith. Persad-Bissessar promised to give Griffith all the resources the police need to fight crime, if she is re-elected as prime minister.

She also called for the Domestic Violence Act to be "reviewed and revised" as she responded to a question from the media about a police officer who shot his wife. Persad-Bissessar also maintained that certain sections of the Sedition Act are unconstitutional. She said a future UNC government will amend the act. Noting a decision by the Court of Appeal to overturn a decision by High Court Justice Frank Seepersad that some parts of the act were unconstitutional, Persad-Bissessar said the UNC would await a ruling from the Privy Council on this matter. She added this legal matter was not something the UNC could get involved in.