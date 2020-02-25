Gerard fires to Top Shot title

Participants from the 2020 Top Shot Inter-Club Invitational Shoot at the South Trinidad Rifle Association Shooting Range, Claxton Bay. -

Marksman, Alain Gerard (Martinique) fired to the 2020 Top Shot Inter-Club Invitational Shoot overall individual title at the South Trinidad Rifle Association Shooting Range, Claxton Bay, on Sunday.

After two consecutive days of shooting, Gerard topped the regional field by tallying 1,159 points. TT’s Marlon Moses led with 581 points after the opening day, but finished second overall (1,151pts), falling just eight points shy of Gerard’s gold medal showing on the final day. Placing third was Barbadian Marlon Best (1,144pts).

In the female division, Guadeloupe’s Gwendelle Barbe (1,113pts) shot to victory ahead of TT’s Savita Beatrice (1,038pts).

Additionally, Barbados took top honours in the team competition with a combined score of 3,374pts, followed by TT (3,325pts) and Martinique (3,318pts).

The most improved shooter over the two-day period was Saleem Hosein (TT), who added 78 points to his first day score of 452, to finish with a strong 530 points on the final day.

Altogether, shooters from Martinique, Barbados and Guadeloupe vied against local marksmen for prizes at the International Sport Shooting Federation prone rifle-shooting tournament. This was the first time in over 40 years that Stra Shooting Sport Club successfully conducted its first Top Shot Inter-club Invitational Shoot.