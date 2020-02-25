Female advancement no justification for inaction

THE EDITOR: On November 23, 2019, on the heels of the universal 16 Days of Activism to eliminate violence against women, thousands of people marched in France to protest the alarming femicide rates as a result of domestic and intimate partner violence and an inadequate state response.

President Emmanuel Macron called the deaths “France’s shame” and the government has since pledged millions to prevent domestic and intimate partner violence.

One would tend to believe that the statistics and the alarming rates of violence against women and girls would shock past and present governments into action. However, the reality is violence against women and girls is rapidly increasing.

Femicide rates are on the rise, and many public officials the world over are seeking answers. Unfortunately, many individuals, families, communities, advocates, and government officials have embraced apathy. All the while, women are being killed.

This violent expression of conflict is manifested on a continuum of behaviours as violence is in itself an atrocity.

Understanding that the progress of any nation is seen in the way it treats its women and girls, one would expect the harrowing femicide statistics in TT and the wider Caribbean region to propel influencers, state actors, private corporations, and NGOs into action to hold themselves to account, authentically collaborate in the public’s best interest and consistently work to prevent and ultimately eradicate violence against women and girls.

This is a complex issue enabled by deeper historical and societal problems such as the residual effects of colonialism, unequal power relations, dominant social and cultural norms, economic and education disempowerment, power, and privilege. These issues need to be addressed through transformative and participatory change processes.

Decision-makers must not use women’s and girls’ advancement and participation in various academic spheres, in the entertainment industry, in corporate sectors, and as entrepreneurs and politicians as a justification for inaction and to prove that violence against women is on the decline. And that we have achieved gender equality and equity. For statistics show differently.

Various research studies show that states working towards equity, equality, and gender parity achieve a decline in violence against women and experience economic growth and stability.

However, poor legislation in many states and the consistent push back against women’s and girls’ advancement, equal rights and evolution are clear manifestations of violence against women being used as a controlling, intimidating, coercive, and punitive methodology as a result of unequal power relations in private and public spheres.

States must work towards building evidence to understand and prevent violence against women for the protection of human rights, growth of economies, and the creation of healthy norms, public policies and laws, and the establishment of accountability mechanisms.

Effective and sustainable solutions are created through inclusion. Working in silos are failing and top-down approaches are solely becoming extinct. National and regional collaboration is needed to understand and prevent violence against women and girls and the socioeconomic impacts of the same.

If we fail to act now, the costs of inaction will affect us in the present and open the floodgates of immense atrocities. Inaction places a heavy burden on the shoulders of our children, grandchildren, and generations to follow.

“If there must be trouble, let it be in my day, that my child may have peace; and this single reflection, well applied, is sufficient to awaken every man to duty” – Thomas Paine. Trouble is here. The question is, will we awaken to duty and authentically collaborate on the issue of women, peace, and security?

SHERNA ALEXANDER BENJAMIN

via e-mail