ESC chair takes up duties

Zakiya Uzoma-Wadada -

The Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI) congratulates Zakiya Uzoma-Wadada, chair of CANARI’s Partnership, on her appointment as executive chair of the Emancipation Support Committee.

Announced five weeks ago, Zakiya’s appointment becomes effective Wednesday – February 26– a significant date in TT’s history, CANARI said in a media release.

Today marks the 50th anniversry of the Black Power Revolution.

"Now, with Zakiya being the first female chair of ESC (Emancipation Support Committee), there is yet another reason to reflect on the significance of February 26 in Trinidad and Tobago," the media release said.

Zakiya, 65, has a MSc in Agriculture and Rural Development and has volunteered with the ESC for many years, becoming its executive direction inf 2005.

Outgoing ESC chairman Khafra Kambon will focus on his role as director of Pan African Affairs and advancing the human rights of Africans.

Uzoma-Wadada said she intends to use her new role as executive chair of the ESC to “build on Khafra’s legacy” while forging new strategic

partnerships to ensure the committee is sustainable well into the future.

She also said her new position will not affect her ability to continue her work at CANARI.

“My roles at CANARI and ESC are very complementary and there are learnings that I could take from CANARI to assist the ESC and vice versa.”