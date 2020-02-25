Drunk man arrested

A 47-year-old St Joseph man is in police custody for drunk driving which caused him to crash into a marked police car on Sunday morning.

Police said members of the St Joseph CID were driving along the Maracas Royal Road, St Joseph, at around 11.17 am when a silver Nissan X-Trail travelling in the opposite direction, swerved to the right and hit the police car at the side.

The driver and police officers received minor injuries from the collision. Police conducted a breathalyser test of the driver and found he had a blood-alcohol reading of 77 micrograms per millilitre. He was arrested and taken to the St Joseph Police Station.