Couva crowns new calypso monarchs

Joshua Hinds placed third in the Couva Junior Calypso Monarch 2020 competition. -

New calypso monarchs were crowned for Couva Carnival 2020 with Miguella Simon and Marcus Mc Donald taking honours in the senior and junior categories, respectively, as the grand finals of the calypso competition kicked off carnival celebrations at the Couva Car Park on Friday night.

Simon, a regular performer at Couva who hails from Mayaro, was a clear winner with the judges with her offering of ‘Speak Life’, a social commentary. Princes Town-based Mc Donald, who sang ‘To Be Or Not To Be’, had a tougher fight on his hands in turning back five-time champion, N’Janella Duncan-Regis, who ran a close second.

Simon expressed shock at her victory, noting there were excellent performances from the other calypsonians. “Couva is a sounding stage for up-and-coming singers, many of whom have gone on to perform and excel at the highest level. I am delighted to be crowned Couva Senior Calypso Monarch,” said Simon, a former finalist in the National Calypso Monarch Competition.

Wilton ‘Flex’ Griffith, calypso co-ordinator and emcee for the finals, said the competition was of a very high standard, especially among the juniors: “The juniors were really impressive, with their lyrics, rendition and stage presentation. The art form is certainly in good hands.”

Full Results: Couva Senior Calypso Monarch Competition 2020

1. Miguella Simon - Speak Life - 343 Points

2. Rivaldo London - Second Chance – 334 Points

3. Rosemary ‘Young Rose’ Mitchell - We Never Said Thanks – 331 Points

4. Mark Eastman - Money – 326 Points

5. Sharlene Barrington - He Was A Good Boy – 324 Points

6. Joanna Gibson - Full Up The Savannah – 323 Points

7. Georgia Mc Intyre - You Never Know – 319 Points

8. Tie: Jerrisha Duncan-Regis - Lift Me Up & Alicia Richards - Women In Law - 318 Points

9. Eric James - Is We – 314 Points

10. Tie: Carlton Gordon - Unsolved Problems & Andrew Fareira - Collection – 313 Points

11. Danelle ‘Roxy’ Singh - What Is The Plan – 312 Points

12. Lystra Nurse - Parents Lamentation – 310 Points

13. Keith Bishop - Love Chutney Soca – 302 Points

Full Results: Couva Junior Calypso Monarch Competition 2020

1. Marcus Mc Donald - To Be Or Not To Be - 330 Points

2. N’Janella Duncan-Regis - Spirit of Calypso - 327 Points

3. Joshua Hinds - Love the Culture - 317 Points

4. Josiah Jordan - Download A Cinshunz App - 314 Points

5. Alliyah Hinds - Tears Of A Child - 313 Points

6. Caleb Hinds - Change - 310 Points

7. Zakiya Moore - Trinbago Rise - 293 Points

8. Adanna dardaine - The Climate Change - 291 Points

9. Zackharry Ransome - A Second Language - 270 Points

10. Mackhadyon Charles - Your Brother Keepers - 236 Points