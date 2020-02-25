CoP Griffith commends public

OUT AND ABOUT: Police Commissioner Gary Griffith on duty on Carnival Monday along the Western Main Road in St James during J’Ouvert celebrations. - JEFF K MAYERS

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith lauded the public for safe and incident-free J’Ouvert celebrations on Carnival Monday morning. According to a media release issued by the police, as of 11 am on Monday, celebrations were incident free and while several people were arrested for minor offences, there were no life-threatening injuries received.

Griffith said the country accepted the ban on glass bottles and noted there were few if any people using glass bottles for the celebrations on Monday.

He also thanked the suppliers and distributors of beer and other types of alcohol for their cooperation in having these drinks distributed and sold in tins and plastic bottles.

Police officers conducted road checks at Cocorite, Curepe, San Juan, Morvant Junction, Tunapuna, Lady Young Road, the Beetham Highway. Priority Bus’ Route and Eastern Main Road, Laventille.

Griffith also said the police will be operating its drones during the Carnival and there will be a Command Centre and other Centres in operation where real time information can be accessed.

Last year Griffith reminded officers that it was their duty to show up to work on time during Carnival to provide the necessary support and security to the public and their fellow officers.

In the release he said officers who failed to report to duty on Monday must report to the Office of Commissioner at 9 am on Thursday to explain their absence from Carnival duties.

Police were out from as early as 3 am on Carnival Monday, searching cars and people entering the city of Port of Spain for J’Ouvert celebrations. Members of the Inter Agency Task Force took up positions along the Eastern Main Road and performed road blocks on the outskirts of the city near the Success Laventille Secondary School where they found a total of eight knives, three scissors and three camouflage caps on the floors of various maxi taxis.

Several maxi-taxi drivers were not spared as they were fined for traffic offences, driving without certificate of insurance and overloading. In Woodbrook, police said they walked street by street dispersing crowds of people who they suspect attempted to rob revellers earlier that morning.

On seeing the police, the bandits attempted to run but were trapped by another team of officers at the end of the street.

They were arrested and several improvised weapons seized. Police said they were also receiving reports of gangs gathering in certain areas and were dispersing people found to be loitering. Over 7,000 police officers were on active duty during J’Ouvert celebrations across TT.