Captain of fete boat may face charges

The captain of a ship from St Vincent and the Grenadines may face charges for alleged safety violations that were noticed during a boat ride on Saturday. Newsday understands the ship had no vaild safety certificate or drogher licence.

The matter has been picked up by the Customs and Excise Division of the Ministry of Finance along with the Maritime Services Division of the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Sources revealed the captain is expected to be at the Customs and Excise Building, at the Government Campus Plaza, Ajax Street, Port of Spain, on Wednesday where he may be charged for the failure to have the necessary documents aboard. If convicted he faces a $1,000 fine and/or six months imprisonment.

A drogher licence is given to the captain of a ship, granting the vessel permission to navigate along the coast of a country.

These licences can only be provided by the Customs and Excise division and are a means of monitoring the goods and people aboard foreign vessels. The vessel took on passengers for a Carnival cooler cruise.