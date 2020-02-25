2 arrested for gun in church carpark

Two men were arrested for possession of firearm and ammunition in Penal on Carnival Monday.

Police said at about 3 am, officers acting Sgt Narine, Cpl Boodlal, PC Jagessar and others of the Penal Criminal Investigations Department were on a stop and search exercise when they searched a car parked in the St Dominic RC Church car park, at Oliverie Drive, Lachoos Road, Penal.

Two men were in the car, a 53-year-old labourer, of Ramdharry Trace, Clarke Road, Penal, and a 19 year-old labourer of Smart Avenue, Lachoos Road, who was in the driver's seat.

The officers searched the car and found a silver coloured Smith and Wesson revolver containing two rounds of .38 ammunition inside the driver’s door pocket. Both men were arrested and taken to the Penal Police Station.