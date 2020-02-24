Two held for card skimming in Diego Martin

Two men were arrested in relation to reports of card skimming in Diego Martin on Monday morning.

Police said members of the police ABM Task Force were on patrol along the Diego Martin Main Road near Starlite Shopping Plaza, at around 10.35 am when they saw a red Toyota Yaris driving along the road.

The officers had information that the car was registered to a Tobago woman and was being used in Trinidad by a suspected card skimmer.

Police found four counterfeit bank cards hidden in the hood of the car.

The two men, one, 28, from La Horquetta and the other, 24, from Aranguez were arrested.