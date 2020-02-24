Tobagonian tested for coronavirus after China return

The Tobago student who returned home from China on Friday is being tested for the coronavirus after she developed a "low grade fever" on Monday. The student, who was studying in China on a scholarship, was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital on Monday for isolation and further monitoring.

In a press release on Monday, the Division of Health said samples were taken from the student and sent for testing at the Caribbean Public Health Agency lab in Trinidad. Results are expected with 24-48 hours.

Since returning home, the student, who did not initially show any symptoms, was quarantined at the airport and then isolated at her home alone under 24/7 security. Division of Health officials visited the individual daily to check on her health.

The Division of Health stressed that all the student's family members were relocated and health officials used the proper protective equipment when interacting with her.