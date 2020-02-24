St James man shot during robbery

A 35-year-old St James man is being treated for a gunshot wound he received during a robbery on the Diego Martin highway on Monday morning.

Police said the man was driving his grey Nissan B15 at around 9.55 am when he got into mechanical trouble and pulled to the side of the highway.

While checking the car, he was approached by two masked gunmen who announced a robbery.

The man tried to run away but he was shot in his right heel and left calf.

The wounded man limped to the Diego Martin Police Station where he was taken by officers to the St James Infirmary where he was treated and transferred to the Port of Spain General Hospital.