Samuel, Aniyah top juniors

1st place non schools Samuel Jackson portraying The Head Hunter at the NCC Junior Kings of Carnival 2020 Adam Smith Square, Woodbrook. - JEFF K MAYERS

SAMUEL JACKSON’S stealth-like and skilful stepping of his large African portrayal, The Head Hunter, shot him to first place in the Junior King of Carnival competition (non-school) on Thursday night at Adam Smith Square, Port of Spain.

He enjoyed a relatively long time on stage to act out his portrayal.

Merrick Barnes portrayed the Majestic Court Jester in black and white, with harlequin diamond pattern to place second.

Antonio Rampersad’s Blue Waters of Tobago came third.

Peter Trepte’s moko jumbie portrayal, Neptune, placed a disappointing fifth despite his brilliant undulation of his skirt jellyfish-style.

Aleem Spence won the schools category of the junior king contest with Crapaud Smoke Your Pipe, a portrayal of a TT aphorism, evocative of the character, Mr Toad, in Kenneth Grahame’s Wind in the Willows. Second came Denzil Forde’s frame-like Techlore Zess, a strange contraption or a brilliant innovation depending on your point of view.

Third was Daeshaun Hutchinson with his tiny portrayal, D King Beast Dragon.

Also noteworthy was fifth-placed Joshua’s Cambridge’s Pirate De Boca, a finely balanced portrayal of a ship ploughing into waves, atop stilts. While the ship form did not have the flexibility to be danced, Cambridge deserved kudos for retaining his balance with such a spread out portrayed balanced so high up.

The Junior Queen of Carnival competition (non-schools) was won by Aniya Sealey, resplendent in orange, with Phoenix Rising From The Ashes.

Jermiah Walters portraying Butterfly in Nature came second. Malikah Mc Knight placed third with Hummingbird Gold and Bronze, a Tribute to Allyson and Roslyn.

The best Junior Queen in the school category was Kynai Alika Rameshwar playing The Fireman’s Fire. Coming second was Azelia Mills with Hummingbird in Full Flight. Sarifa Roopsingh, portraying Once Upon A Butterfly, came third. These final results by the National Carnival Commission (NCC) on Monday differed from the preliminary results issued last Friday.