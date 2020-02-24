Road fatality in Manzanilla

KILLED: Isaiah Lopez, killed in an accident on Carnival Monday. -

One man is dead and another injured following a mid-morning accident in Manzanilla on Carnival Monday.

Police identified the dead as Isaiah Lopez, 23, who lived at Calvary Hill in Arima. The survivor, Owen Jwahir, 22, was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital. He lives at O’Meara Road in Arima.

Police said at about 10.15 am, Jwahir was driving a white Nissan B13 car on the Manzanilla/Mayaro Road where it crashed into a utility pole. Lopez, who was in the front seat, died at the scene. The driver received serious injuries, police said.

Shortly after, people gathered and someone uploaded a graphic video on social media. Manzanilla police are investigating.