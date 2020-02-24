Carnival
Ken Chee Hing
12 Minutes Ago
These mud mas revellers came with their placards as well. - ROGER JACOB
The reign of the Merry Monarch began with the annual Monday morning J'Ouvert celebrations replete with mud mas as well as the King and Queen of J'Ouvert competition in Carnival capital, Port of Spain. Newsday photographer ROGER JACOB was on hand and brought back these images.
Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez, left, and Arts and Culture Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, 2nd from right, congratulate the King and Queen of Mud mas at J'Ouvert Herbert Pierre and Lynelle Pierre. - ROGER JACOB
Laverne Smith's portrayal "I rolling d-weed" caused much laughter among spectators. - ROGER JACOB
YUH DONE KNOW: A oil reveller gives a bounce to a spectator at Mud mas at J'Ouvert celebrations. - ROGER JACOB
SERIOUS JOKE: The international coronavirus crisis found its way into the Mud mas at J'Ouvert King and Queen competition as it was the theme of Lindsay Cudjoe's portrayal. - ROGER JACOB
HEED INSTRUCTIONS: Ronal Pierre as he competed in the King of Mud mas at J'Ouvert competition. - ROGER JACOB
The police were out in full force ensuring a safe start to Carnival Monday celebrations in Port of Spain. - ROGER JACOB
KISSING UP: A young lady gets the attention of these mud mas revellers at the Lord Kitchener Stand, South Quay in Port of Spain. - ROGER JACOB
MUD FAMILY: Good friends celebrate the joy of mud mas on Mud mas at J'Ouvert, Carnival Monday morning in Port of Spain. - ROGER JACOB
Comments
"Mud mas at J’Ouvert"