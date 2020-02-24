Great job by ministry with junior soca contest

THE EDITOR: The decision by the Caribbean Prestige Foundation to pull out of the Junior Soca Monarch Competition this year worked out for the good of all our young soca artistes.

I attended the competition at the Government Campus Plaza on Thursday. It was well organised by the Ministry of Education and all students and supporters who attended totally enjoyed the event.

I commend the ministry for ensuring all winners received their trophies and prize money on stage immediately after the competition. The sponsors were also present to give out the prizes.

The ministry had less than two weeks to put together the competition after Prestige dropped the event. Nevertheless, the ministry did a great job.

The foundation should take note of the standard set by the ministry and make every effort to pay the winners from last year competition that it still owes.

ROBERT GILLIAN

Sangre Grande