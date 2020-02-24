FOG Angels band leaders in J'Ouvert wedding

FOG Angels band leader Tele Cruz, left, and Keri Beri, right, held an unofficial wedding ceremony during J'Ouvert celebrations on Monday morning. The pair got married recently but held another ceremony to celebrate their union during Carnival. PHOTO BY DAVID REID -

It was a morning of love at the Crown Point J’Ouvert celebrations on Monday, where FOG Angels band leader Tele Cruz and his fiance Keri Beri held a wedding ceremony in front of revellers.

Dressed in a white short pants blazer suit with a pink Fog Angels T-Shirt, while his bride wore a white short dress covered with a veil and a pink bouquet, the pair exchanged vows in front Pentecostal pastor Dev Sawh, to the delight of the massive Crown Point crowd.

Following the short service, Cruz told band members and those gathered that the official marriage already took place but they had to do it again for their loyal band members.

“I did this because I love you. Carnival is my life. I live for Carnival and I live to entertain, and this is what makes me happy – Carnival,” he said.

The crowd cheered loudly in support of this marriage as during the 2019 celebrations, Cruz proposed in front of revellers.

This year, FOG Angels J’Ouvert band was one of the nine bands crossing the stage in the event hosted annually by the Crown Point Carnival Committee, providing patrons with nothing short of a true Carnival revelry experience.

As customary, the celebrations kicked off from 4am, as the bands paraded along Milford Road, through the streets of Crown Point before culminating at the Crown Point Heritage Park.

Like any typical J’Ouvert, there was paint, powder, water and lots of smiles, as revellers danced to the most popular songs of the day. Iwer George and Kees' Stage Gone Bad was a huge hit with revellers, along with Machel Montano, Skinny Fabulous and Iwer George’s Conch Shell.

The presence of heavy po­lice, army and coastguard formed part of the cel­e­bra­tions as the heav­i­ly armed law en­force­ment of­fi­cers pa­trolled the streets on feet and in ve­hi­cles throughout the event. The wrecker was also in full effect to ensure the road was clear for revellers.

The enjoyment was unparalleled for most who came out to have fun, as numerous revellers chose to purchase the all-inclusive J’Ouvert packages.

An of­fi­cer at the Crown Point Po­lice Sta­tion told Newsday the cel­e­bra­tion was in­ci­dent free.

Later in the afternoon, Scarborough and Roxborough came alive with the parade of bands, while the action continued Monday night with mas at both locations.