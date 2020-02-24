'Dougla' dead in Mt Pleasant apartment

Police on the scene where a body was found -

An autopsy has been ordered to determine what caused the death of air conditioning technician Darren Williams, 35, also known as Dougla.

Media Ambassador, Woman Police Sergeant, Alicia Piggot told Newsday that around 3.07 pm on Thursday, Ag Cpl Greig and Shirvan Road Police Station officers were summoned and along with Williams’ landlord went to the apartment of the deceased, situated at Mt Pleasant Main Road, Mt Pleasant. Suspicions were raised as Williams was not seen for the day.

She said officers along with the landlord upon entering Williams' apartment, saw him motionless on the bed. His body bore no marks of violence.

Crime Scene Department officers visited the scene, along with District Medical Officer Kemchau Salandy who pronounced Williams dead and ordered his body to be removed to the Scarborough Hospital Mortuary pending an autopsy.