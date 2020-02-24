Celebrating Renegades

Aaron "Voice" St Louis has guests jumping as he performs. - Gary Cardinez

BP Renegades annual sponsor's night held at the panyard at 138 Charlotte Street, Port of Spain, focused on the 50-year relationship between the steel orchestra and its sponsor.

BP regional president Claire Fitzpatrick congratulated arranger Jamal "Mec Mec" Gibbs and members of the junior band for their success, at the February 13 event.

She said, “It has been a wonderful union and the evening was about a heartfelt pride and support for the senior band as they go into the National Panorama final. I want to thank Colin Greaves, Duvonne Stewart, Candice Brumant and all the players.

“We are 100 per cent behind you and we know you will absolutely play your hearts out. I, for one, will be way more nervous than you but it is with huge pride we will enjoy watching and supporting you.

BP Renegades president Colin Greaves told the gathering, “Fifty years is not just a long time but 50 years is a lifetime.” He thanked BPTT for being there for the band and being a part of the Renegades family.

Greaves then introduced three entertainers whose songs factored in the band's mission to earn a second hat-trick in the National Panorama finals. First came Aaron "Voice" St Louis with his Year for Love (2018) which thrilled people as he performed. Up next up was Darryl "Farmer Nappy" Henry with his 2019 classic hit Hookin' Meh and once again the crowd went wild. The third song was Skinny Banton’s Wrong Again.

MC Wendell Etienne introduced Skinny Banton as a Trinidadian who went out and came back home. Shirlan George aka Skinny Banton told the audience he was born in Trinidad but moved to Grenada when he was a baby.

“I represent Grenada, Petit Martinique and Carriacou with my music. I have been writing and singing songs but they are not played here on the radio. I never thought my music will end up in Panorama, I am extremely grateful that my song has such an impact here.”

He then performed his monster hit Wrong Again along with another popular song, Soak it Good. He got caught up in the moment and was seen waving a Renegades' flag.