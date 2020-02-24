Carnival Kings and Queens on parade at Dimanche Gras

LONG LIVE THE QUEEN: Roxanne Omala was crowned Queen of Carnival for her costume Mother of Dragons - Keeper of Lights. - SUREASH CHOLAI

The King and Queen of Carnival competition was the highlight of the Dimanche Gras held on Sunday night at the Grand Stand, Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain. Newsday's SUREASH CHOLAI was on hand to cover the event and brought back these images.