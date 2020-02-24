Carnival
Carnival Kings and Queens on parade at Dimanche Gras
Ken Chee Hing
An Hour Ago
LONG LIVE THE QUEEN: Roxanne Omala was crowned Queen of Carnival for her costume Mother of Dragons - Keeper of Lights. - SUREASH CHOLAI
The King and Queen of Carnival competition was the highlight of the Dimanche Gras held on Sunday night at the Grand Stand, Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain. Newsday's SUREASH CHOLAI was on hand to cover the event and brought back these images.
Russel Grant's Montezuma towers on stage at the Dimanche Gras. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Savitrie Holassie's Wrath of the Sea Witch moves across the stage. - SUREASH CHOLAI
King Sailor mas was one of the featured acts at the Dimanche Gras. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Kerina Badal Shamaran's Guardian of the Horned Serpent was a crowd favourite. She placed third in the competition. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Patrick Roberts added a dash of colour across the stage with his costume The Red Dragon lives again. - Sureash Cholai
Raymond Mark's Lust the Beast goes across the stage on Sunday. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Amanda McLean's The Maize Goddess parades across the stage. - SUREASH CHOLAI
ALL HAIL THE KING: Carnival King of the band Ted Eustace in his winning portrayal Lords of de Savannah on stage at the Queen's Park Savannah on Dimanche Gras. - SUREASH CHOLAI
OH NO!: Ravi Lakhan's costume Diable Lord of Conflict and Terror catches fire on stage. In this photo, a firemen tries to douse the flames with an extinguisher. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Newlywed Machel Montano, left, and his conch shell man perform on stage at the Dimanche Gras show. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Evergreen chutney singer Drupatee Ramgoonai performs on stage at the Dimanche Gras. - SUREASH CHOLAI
