Ali: TTCB must review selection criteria

Denesh Ramdin -

FORMER West Indies youth captain and TT cricketer Zaheer Ali believes the matter involving TT Red Force cricketer Denesh Ramdin, chairman of selectors Tony Gray and coach Mervyn Dillon must be properly managed and is calling for an emergency meeting to be held.

On Tuesday, in an interview on the Mason and Guest radio show in Barbados, Ramdin made his feelings clear. Ramdin said the senior players are not respected, proper forms of communication are not used when informing players of selection and players are dropped after failing in just one or two matches. The wicket-keeper batsman is questioning why experienced fast bowler Ravi Rampaul has been overlooked for the current West Indies Four-Day Championships.

Ramdin was among five Red Force players left out for the forthcoming match against Leeward Islands Hurricanes, at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts that bowls off on Thursday. Yannic Cariah, Keagan Simmons, Kissoondath Magram and Daniel St Clair were also omitted from the squad.

Ali said, “The recent concerns highlighted publicly by Denesh Ramdin involving Mervyn Dillon, Tony Gray and others are serious and requires an enquiry to properly ventilate the matter in the public interest and to promote public trust and confidence in the administration and operations of the TT Cricket Board (TTCB).”

The former West Indies youth captain said this situation can affect young cricketers.

“This matter if not properly managed, has the capacity to bring the administration of sport into disrepute and injure the interest of young cricketers. As such, the TTCB should convene an emergency meeting and appoint a committee to conduct an enquiry into this matter with immediate effect.”

President of the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) Azim Bassarath said he wants to meet with all stakeholders soon to resolve the situation.

Ali said the selection process should be examined. “The current status quo also justifies the need for an immediate review of the criteria for selection of players, the process for the appointment of selectors, coaches, managers and other officials at the senior and junior levels to ensure that there is transparency and fairness in the processes.”

Ali, who is an attorney, said, “Decisions by members of the TTCB and its agents ought to be guided by the TTCB’s legal frame work or established policies and in keeping with the principles of public law. There must also be certainty in the decision making processes. I maintain the position that the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (Incorporation) Act and Constitution should be reviewed with the aim of developing the administrative and operational procedures and to improve the governance capabilities of the TTCB.”