WASA reports reservoirs recovering

IN this April 29, 2019 file photo, the water level is low at the Hollis Dam. WASA had said levels at dams across the country are recovering but advise the public to conserve water. - ANGELO_M_MARCELLE

The country’s reservoirs are recovering but people are being asked to continue to conserve.

This is according to Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte.

The dams are recording up to 90 per cent in the long term average, he told Newsday in a telephone interview on Friday.

On its Facebook page, the Water and Sewage Authority (WASA) listed the latest levels measure: Hollis 72.8 per cent; the Caroni/Arena measuring 73.38 per cent. WASA measured 80.88 per cent in the Navet dam. Tobago’s Hillsborough Reservoir stood at 95.20 per cent.

The minister said, “As we predicted the rainy season has been going well. It has been a little wetter rainy season than normal. Therefore, our dams have recovered somewhat although they are below the long-term average at this time.”

“That being said the predictions from the MET office, as we get deeper into the dry season – the months of April, May, June – I expected it to be fairly harsh so while we have water today be continue to conserve.”

He asked people to be conscious of their use of water because of what is expected in the future.

Last September, WASA reported the harsh dry season sent the levels down to 32 per cent.

In 2019, the Arena dropped to 46 per cent, less than the long-term average of 69 per cent.

Navet was reportedly 32 per cent full, compared to its long-term average of 70 per cent. Hollis stood at a mere 22 per cent and its long-term average of 68 per cent. Hillsborough dropped to 55 per cent full, with its long-term average being 69. Calls to WASA CEO Alan Poon King were not answered.