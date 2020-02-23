Toco man found hog-tied in playing field

Oreon Blaze -

A Toco man was found hog-tied to a piece of wood at a playing field in Morvant on Saturday.

According to police, around 6.30 am, residents of Pelican Extension, Morvant found the body of Oreon Blaze. His hands and feet were tied and a piece of cloth was tied around his neck. A bloodied sheet was entangled on the body.

A 44-second video recording of the discovery was shared on social media. The deceased appeared to be in his 40s and was wearing a blue jeans cut just below the knees and a light blue T-shirt. He appeared to have been beaten.

Shooting victim dies at hospital

Also, police report that shopkeeper Damien Farrell who was shot three weeks ago in Cocorite, died on Friday afternoon.

On January 31, Farrell was shot while liming with a group of men at his parlour at Harding Place, Cocorite, at around 5 pm.

Roland Isaac, one of the men, was killed while Farrell and an unidentified third man were wounded.

Farrell was taken to St James Medical Facility in a bakery van and then transported to Port of Spain General Hospital where he died.