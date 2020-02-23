Sandy, 17, crowned Windward Afro Queen

Genia Reid, the winner of Ms Windward Tiny Tot made an appearance at the Windward Afro Queen show in Roxborough . - DAVID REID

Debutant Alliyah Sandy has been crowned Tobago Windward Afro Queen 2020. On Saturday evening, the 17-year-old, representing Mason Hall, won the title from a field of seven other contestants in the 51st edition of the competition. The event was hosted by the Windward Carnival Development Committee in collaboration with the Tobago Festivals Committee at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex in Roxborough. Speaking with Newsday after being crowned, Sandy said, “I am extremely proud of myself. I worked extremely hard for this so I wasn't expecting anything less. I was determined to come in the top three, and I believe once you put your mind to something and you have the right persons to support you, you can do anything.

"Sandy also captured the title of casual wear/spirit of Carnival, portraying a traditional Carnival character in a modernised version. She said the committee came up with the list of characters, writing each on a folded piece of paper with the contestants choosing one each."To be very honest, when I got the bookman character I was puzzled.

This was because I did not know anything about the bookman. Even though I wasn't pleased at the beginning, getting this character gave me the opportunity to do an in-depth search about my Carnival history. In doing so, I also learnt about the devil and the imps. My character allowed a lot of dramatisation which I really loved," she said as she thanked cultural activist Avril Jerry for helping her bring the character to life. Sandy said the best part of her performance was "using modern-day issues happening in Tobago to portray the bookman, since he identifies those who have done wrong or sinned and thus they are punished."

She said the competition proved to be an educational and fun experience.

"I would like to thank my mom Cheryl Goddard and stepfather Richard Goddard, cultural icon Jesse Taylor and all my friends and family who supported me.

"Prior to the competition, the first-timer to pageants said that from a young age she enjoyed being in anything that represents Tobago culture as it was instilled in her by her godmothers: well-known cultural icon Annette Alfred and mas maker Pearl Duke-Orr. Sandy said she saw the competition as a pathway for self-confidence, creativity and challenges, which are characteristics similar to her career goal of becoming a lawyer. Placing second with 507 points was Heaven-Lee Alleyne of Goodwood, who also won the best Carnival gown category. In third spot was another pageant first-timer, Narissa Cephas, 25, representing Argyle. Avichelle Duke, 17, representing Roxborough, no stranger to pageants, took home the prize of Miss Photogenic, while Mt St George Police Youth Club's Samara Melville, 24, took home the prize for Miss Amity. After the results, the event also featured an after party, with entertainment by artistes such as Adana Roberts, Shal Marshall, Jaiga and V'ghn.