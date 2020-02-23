Princes Town woman, 23, killed in crash

Precious Williams. -

A mother of two was killed in an early-morning accident at South Trunk Road, La Romaine on Sunday.

Police said, at around 4.30 am Precious Williams, 24, was in the back of a gold Mazda 323 when another car. driven by Kevon Roopchand, crashed into them.

Roopchand of St John Street, Avocat in Fyzabad was heading north when his grey station wagon crashed into the Mazda which was heading south and had stopped at the traffic light.

Williams, of Circular Road, Princes Town, died on impact. The other occupants of both vehicles were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.