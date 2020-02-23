Police suspect hit in woman’s killing

Police suspect the murder of Joanna Hood, a 31-year-old Valencia woman who was killed on Sunday morning, was a hit.

They are trying to ascertain who would want her dead and why.

Reports indicate that at about 8.20 am, the woman’s father was sitting in the gallery of their St Alban’s Road, Valencia home when two gunmen stormed into their yard and announced a hold up.

The men walked past the man and went into the house. Seconds after, gunshots were heard and the men ran out of the house and escaped in some bushes.

When Hood’s father checked in the house, he found her in the living room, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police and emergency services were called and she was taken to the Sangre Grande hospital, but she died at about 9.20 am.

Investigators confirmed her father was not hurt and nothing was stolen from the house, prompting them to believe that Hood was the intended target.

She is the ninth woman to be killed for the year, according to a Newsday count.

WOMEN KILLED IN 2020

1 JAN 6 – Polly-Ann Chuniesingh

2 JAN 6 – Jezelle Philip

3 JAN 9 – Gabriella Du Barry

4 JAN 27 – Naiee Singh

5 FEB 7 – Cindy Joseph

6 FEB10 – Neera Ramnath

7 FEB 13 – Alana Mohammed

8 FEB 21– Rachel Logan

9 FEB 23 –Joanna Hood