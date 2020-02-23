One judging point for Sando mas

Harris Promenade is out this year as a major judging point for mas in San Fernando because of its close proximity to the San Fernando general hospital and lack of funds to build a stage. Although a cheque has been made out, San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello said on Friday evening, he could not say what the allocation was. However, he promised a bright and exciting Carnival in San Fernando, commending the bandleaders and stakeholders for soldiering on for the love of culture. He also commended the Greater San Fernando Chamber and its president Kiran Singh for partnering with the corporation to help fund 2020 Carnival.

All judging on Monday and Tuesday will be done at RPM Plaza on High Street.

Different arrangements have been put in place for J’Ouvert which is expected to start at 4 am and end at 11 am. In the past, J’Ouvert bands have been known to cross the stage after noon, sometimes clashing with Monday mas bands. Regrello said all music will be cut off promptly at noon.

The J’Ouvert route allows for bands from Mon Repos/Cocoyea to enter Royal Road, left onto Cipero Street, right onto the Rienzi Kirton Highway, continue onto Independence Avenue, turn into Chancery Lane and right onto High Street to the judging point at RRM Plaza.

Bands coming from Pleasantville will start at Scott Street, turn left onto Cipero Street, turn right onto the Rienzi Kirton Highway, and follow the same route from Independence Avenue to RPM Plaza. Bands from Victoria Village will enter from the Rienzi Kirton Highway, and use the Pleasantville route. All bands have been mandated to turn off their music at the corner of Keate Street until they pass the hospital, so as not to disturb patients.

After being judged, the bands will head to Coffee Street where the contingent from Mon Repos/Cocoyea and upper Coffee Street would continue to their final destination.

The San Fernando Carnival Committee has granted exceptions to the mapped-out routes for Ballerz International which would exit left at Royal Castle, High Street to return to their final destination. Canboulay Jouvert and House of Jacqui would enter from Sutton Street, unto Mucurapo Street and will follow the layout. Outkast Promotions will return to their final destination via Sutton Street.

For Carnival Monday and Tuesday, the parade will begin at Royal Road, right onto Coffee Street, continue onto Cipero Street with the option to turn right onto Rushworth Street, turn right onto Independence Avenue and onto Sutton Street, left onto Mucurapo Street and continue onto Harris Promenade, turn right onto Chancery Lane, with lowered music levels near the hospital, onto the judging point at RPM Plaza.

Bands also have the option of continuing along Cipero Street, turning right onto the left lane of the Rienzi Kirton Highway.

Monday night mas and pan would enter Sutton Street from Cipero Street, onto Mucurapo Street, onto Harris Promenade, Chancery Lane, right onto High Street at RRM Plaza. Traditional bands and steelbands are the only bands allowed to turn right onto Sutton Street on their way to the promenade.