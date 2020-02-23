Mr Magic: Jimmy October creates genre-bending 'new calypso'

Jimmy October sways to his “new calypso” in the song Magic during his performance at Kes on the Rocks, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - ROGER JACOB

L’Shun Emmanuel, also known as Jimmy October, describes “new calypso” as music with no boundaries. It may have a beat inspired by calypso or soca, and can feel "Caribbean" but the lyric topics and singing styles can vary.

This is the style of music under which he places Magic, which he sang with Kes The Band.

He said Magic was not designed to be a Carnival song but it ties into Carnival because the festival is a part of the people of TT.

“I don’t like the idea of something in the air telling me what I have to sing about. I don’t think I have to follow any rules. I want to make music about the things I feel like. If it lives in a season then cool, but I’m not trying to limit where my music is going to live.”

Jimmy, 25, said he has known Kees Dieffenthaller, lead singer for Kes The Band, for a few years and wrote some music for the band. He said they were “in a session” writing a song when Dieffenthaller played Jimmy the beat for Magic.

He immediately liked it and was on board for a collaboration, so they began working on the concept and lyrics. Celebrated jazz trumpeter Etienne Charles adds lines reminiscent of the 1950s music scene.

“The song is up my alley. It feels like what I call ‘new calypso.’ It’s probably the most calypso-sounding song I’ve done so far. It just fell into place... The idea of the song is about reminding people that we are all magical and unique in our own way – as a country, as a culture, as Caribbean people, as individuals – not forgetting the special things about who we are whether it be our style, the way we dress, the music we listen to, the way we speak, the way we carry ourselves.”

Jimmy said his music is a genre-bending experience. “I am pulling from the genres of music I feel connected to. I love hip hop and R&B but at the same time there are the rhythms of soca and calypso. I think it’s very interesting how you could blend genres to create something else. Also I was bored and wanted to create something new.”

He said his influences are tied to his identity.

He said there are “cool and interesting” things about living in the Caribbean, and on an island that people do not explore, that topics can include things other than drinking coconut water, going to the beach, or Carnival.

He wants to experience new things and feel more connected to being a Trinidadian, and then make music that would connect with listeners from TT or the Caribbean.

However, that was not always the case for Jimmy.

He recalled that as pre-teen he used to sing, but when he got into secondary school it was not cool so he started rapping and even did a rap project. He was a spoken word artiste with the Free Speech Project for a while and once performed at a Machel Monday concert.

It was during this rap and spoken word period that Jimmy met the producer, Tano (Michael Montano), who kept encouraging him to sing more on his tracks. He also felt Jimmy could use his Caribbean roots to his advantage and grow musically.

Three years ago, Tano sent Jimmy the beat for the song, Vacation. While it was not Jimmy’s style, he liked it and started to write lyrics with other artistes in mind. Vacation was about being in a long distance relationship and thinking of returning home to “the islands.”

He said the song was a reflection of where he was in his life at the time, so when he pitched it to a few people and they wanted to change different elements, he decided to sing it himself. He worked with Tano and recorded the song.

“I finished that song and I was inspired. I was not in a place where I felt I wanted to rap anymore. It was not the type of thing I was feeling to make after Vacation. But in order to actually transform to what I wanted to be, I had to do a whole project to cement my new sound.”

He produced a six-song EP called The Vacation. The experience was new to him and he found it exciting to learn new things, find new ways to use his voice, and improve his singing.

He said he knew it was a good song but was relieved about the positive reception by listeners because he did not want to hear that he should go back to rapping. He said he is glad that people did not put him in a box and he did not feel like he had to make a certain kind of music.

Jimmy said that freedom extends to Magic because he is not a soca artiste, but an artiste in TT who is free to perform at a fete and be himself.

“Some artistes feel if they don’t make a certain type of music they won’t get recognised. For me, part of why I choose to handle my career the way I have is because I don’t want to get lost in who anyone else wants me to be. I want to be who I am, make the music I want to make, and go through that process and remain myself at the end.”

He said while he is as confident in the product, he was not sure how the public would have received Magic during the high-momentum season of Carnival. “I think it was the right timing. People wanted something different. Sometimes people don’t know what they want until you give it to them. I’m glad to see people actually love it.”

Jimmy said he is grateful that Dieffenthaller felt he was “on to something,” and made him feel he was on the right path for himself. He now believes he could carve a path for others who wanted to do different types of music and help TT music grow.