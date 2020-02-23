Missing 5-year-old found

A five-year-old boy who went missing during the Junior Parade of the Bands on Saturday was found by neighbours on the same day.

Keegan Primus of Second Caledonia, Morvant, went with relatives to look at the parade in Port of Spain, but at about 1pm, while they were on Frederick St near the PoS prison, they realised he was missing.

At 3.10pm they made a report at the Central Police Station.

Police referred the family to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and requested surveillance footage from the CCTV unit. Hours later, neighbours found Primus and called his family.

He is now with relatives who told Newsday in a phone interview on Sunday that he was not harmed.