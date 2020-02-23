Man shoots himself while playing with gun

File photo

A 23-year-old man is in stable condition at the San Fernando General Hospital after he shot himself while playing with a gun.

Police said Joshua Cowan was at his Kroomen Settlement, South Oropouche home with his 20-year-old girlfriend, around noon on Saturday, when the gun went off, hitting him in the head.

Neighbours contacted the police and ambulance and he was taken to the hospital.

Several checks were made on the premises and surrounding area, but the gun was not found.

Acting Sgt Ramdeo of the Oropouche police station is investigating.