Machel vex over Karukera sound system

Machel Montano during his performance at a fete earlier in February. Montano became frustrated with poor audio as he sang at Karukera fete on Maracas beach on Friday. - Ayanna Kinsale

Poor sound systems seemed to be the order of the day for artistes this Carnival. There were several complaints made by soca artistes at the International Soca Monarch and Groovy Monarch finals held on Fantastic Friday at the Haseley Crawford Stadium, Port-of-Spain.

However, earlier that day during the Karukera One Love event held on Maracas beach, soca superstar Machel Montano showed he was visibly upset when the sound system was audibly distorted. A short video clip showed a motionless crowd as Montano called out, "All yuh hearing me on the outside?" He repeated the call as the wind surged heavily.

One party-goer commented: "Like Machel vex, boy, listen to that s--t."

Apparently Montano had enough.

"I am sorry, I cannot continue like this. This is not up to my standard. If you can't fix the music, I not singing. I leaving."

Karukera has been dogged by problems as the promoters' construction of stage in the sea were stopped by the Commissioner of State Lands on instruction from the Agriculture Minister.

Calls to the promoter on Montano's complaint went unanswered on Saturday.