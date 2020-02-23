Leonce Taylor reaches for the Starz

-

She commands a presence both on stage and in her music videos.

In fact, Ah Reach, her song on the Spotlight Riddum for Carnival 2020, shouts her intentions from its very first verse. With the refrain, "From the time ah reach, ah wukkin meh waistline", Leonce Taylor sounds the alarm that she is fearless.

This year, Taylor, 36, has been making waves on the party circuits. The video for her single features Taylor decked out in a boat captain's cap and jacket, leaving little doubt about who is in charge on her vessel.

When she is on stage, Taylor immerses herself in the music, putting just as much energy and soul performing her own songs, as she would doing a cover of any other artiste.

She is also just as dynamic singing solo as she is on collaborations. Taylor and Kerlene "Kerlz" Joseph teamed up to offer My Team for this Carnival, which has been playing on the radio and in fetes. In the same vein as Taylor's own single, this track cautions other fete goers to "move to the side" as their team will have the party pumping.

At this year's International Soca Monarch semifinals, veteran calypsonian Mighty Trini (Robert Elias) passed the baton, so to speak, to Taylor, giving her his iconic captain's hat. And while she did not compete in the finals on Friday night, when WMN spoke with her last week, she was all set to support Rayzor (Allister Mc Quilkin), who also sings on the Spotlight Riddim, in his bid to win the title.

Life for Taylor, who lives in New York, isn't only about Carnival and competitions, though. The mother of a toddler, she confessed it's often hard having to be away from her daughter. She consoles herself that her little girl is safe and well-loved staying with her mother in New York, while she juggles a packed schedule during the carnival seasons of different countries.

Taylor was nine when she first migrated but came back to TT so sit the Common Entrance exam. While she earned a place in St Francois Girls' College, Belmont, she returned to the US soon after, where she eventually earned a BSc in psychology, with minors in English and French from St Peter's College (now a university) one of the top Jesuit colleges in the State of New Jersey at that time.

"It wasn't easy, but I pushed myself and my parents were very supportive and encouraging. It made studying a lot easier having family around who helped me to stay focused," she recalled with a nostalgic smile.

Taylor also recalled her father being a stickler for her completing her studies before any extracurricular activities could distract her. In fact, while she could run track and pursue athletics at Lincoln Highway School (New Jersey), Taylor said she knew she was expected to focus solely on her academics when she enrolled in St Peters.

It's ironic, though, that it was her father's stint as an events promoter and the exposure to music and entertainment as a child, which led to Taylor's love of singing and performing. "I was always singing as a little girl. I used to be around a lot of calypsonians, as my father promoted a lot of events and hosted a lot of events in calypso tents. I don't even know if they remember me, cause it was a long time ago," she told WMN.

Years later a random audition through a girlfriend saw her land a spot singing with the band Request, alongside Rayzor, who is also the bandleader and manager. Taylor recalled being automatically hired and debuting at her first show in the US alongside Denise Belfon and Benjai.

Then another opportunity arose last December when her Trinidad-based manager Giselle Gellineau-Penrose, informed her that D All Starz (formerly Roy Cape's All Stars) was interested in her singing with them for the 2020 Carnival season.

"I can't complain at all. This entire year so far has been a great success. You never know what's in store next. We are just keeping the links open and staying focused on the music," she said confidently.

Recalling that her acute sense of discipline was instilled by her father, Taylor said it has led her in good stead, both on and off the stage.

She intends to keep it that way, even when she is "mashing up stages and encouraging party goers to follow suit."