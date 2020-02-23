Korean Government offers graduate scholarship

The Korean Government will award scholarships to two TT students who wish to pursue a graduate degree of his or her choice from among various Korean universities, through the National Institute for International Education’s 2020 Global Korea Scholarship program.

In a release, the Embassy of Korea in TT said the scholarship will cover the full cost of study for a two-year master’s degree or three-year doctoral degree programme. An additional year will be allocated to studying Korean in preparation for the new environment and student life in Korea. Initial selections would be done based on academic merit, with the final selection being made by the institute and Korean universities.

The embassy will be facilitating the scholarship programme, which it said is aimed at providing new opportunities of educational advancement among TT’s young scholars, while further expanding a long-term friendship through future cooperation and fruitful exchanges between the two countries.

The deadline date for applications is March 20. The guidelines and application form can be found on the Embassy’s website at http://overseas.mofa.go.kr/tt-en/index.do Inquiries for further information on the programme can be sent to trinidad2@mofa.go.kr.