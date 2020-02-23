Hindus honour Shiva in night of worship

Hindu devotees as they gathered to observe Shiv Raatri at the Todd's Street, Hindu Temple, in San Fernando on Friday night. -

In the midst of Carnival, Hindu devotees flocked to temples across the country on Saturday night to observe Shiv Raatri, a night dedicated to worship Lord Shiva.

According to pundit Devindra Rampersad, Maha Shiv Raatri falls close to Carnival celebrations every year.

He said in Hinduism this night is marked as one of extreme power and potential.

"This as the elements in the universe align optimally to enhance the potential for spiritual upliftment and awareness."

Speaking at the Krishna Mandir in Todd Street, San Fernando on Friday night, Rampersad told devotees, Lord Shiva is awakened from deep mediation and traverses the earth in spirit bringing about a sense of inner peace to all.

"Shiva delivers his devotees from any deep pain and suffering or anxiety of the mind," Rampersad said.

Based on the devotee's request, he said Lord Shiva resolves the most complicated issues setting his devotees free from material pain and problems.

"It is also about the search for one's inner self and one's purpose on earth as they search for peace within start from within the individual's own mind and not from our affiliation with the world outside," Rampersad told devotees.

"On this night, the air reverberates with the vibration of thousands of voices seeking and praising Shiva. It is a night of reflection, contemplation, introspection and meditation."

Members of the youth group performed songs and skits in honour of Lord Shiva.

Pundit Rudranath Maharaj recited Sanskrit mantras as devotees offered fruits, milk and water to the Shiva lingam which a stone representation of Lord Shiva.

This year, pundit Sunil Maharaj and members of the Ganesh Utsav Foundation collaborated with the Shiv Shankar Mandir, Polo Grounds, Couva.

Maharaj told his audience, there is a natural tendency and even assistance from nature, as evident by the positioning of the northern hemisphere, to raise energies within the system.

"The whole system of yoga and spiritual process as such is about enhancing human from his limitations to his limitlessness. For this enhancement to happen, the most fundamental process is that there is an activation, an upward movement of energy, which is prominently observed on the day of Maha Shiv Raatri," he said.